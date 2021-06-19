Kohli and Co. Wear Black Armbands in Memory of Legend Milkha Singh

Indian cricketers will sport black armbands in their WTC Final versus New Zealand as a tribute to the late Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday night after a prolonged battle with COVID-19 at the age of 91. It was last month that the track and field superstar contracted the virus, and was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, where he breathed his last.

Also Read: Milkha Singh Passes Away at 91 After Long Battle With COVID

#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19. #WTC21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021

The sporting icon was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his finest hour was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.



His lightning-quick timing at the Italian capital held the national record for 38 years. Milkha also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1959.

Also Read: The Jewels in Milkha Singh’s Crown

. Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.Ultraconservative Cleric Ebrahim Raisi Named Iran’s Next PresidentKohli and Co. Wear Black Armbands in Memory of Legend Milkha Singh . Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.