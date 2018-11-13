Kohli, Bumrah retain top spots in ODI rankings

Dubai, Nov 13 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah retained their respective top spots in the latest One-Day International (ODI) rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) here on Tuesday.

Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma also remained static at the second spot in the batmen's list. Kohli has 899 points while Rohit has 871.

In the bowlers' chart, apart from the top ranked Bumrah who has 841 points, spinner Kuldeep Yadav held on to the third place while Yuzvendra Chahal jumped three places to the fifth spot.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan with 353 points is the top-ranked all-rounder and in the team rankings, India with 121 points, remained second behind England (126 points).

Apart from the Indians, several foreign players also made their presence felt. Two brilliant innings against Pakistan have lifted New Zealand's Ross Taylor to a career best No.3 in the list for ODI batsmen, according to an ICC statement.

The innings took Taylor past Joe Root and Babar Azam to No.3, only behind Kohli and Rohit.

More changes were there within the top 10 of batsmen following the completion of the series between Australia and South Africa and, Pakistan and New Zealand. Faf du Plessis moved up three spots to No.7 and both Kane Williamson and Quinton de Kock dropped two spots, but still staying in the top 10 - Williamson at No.9 and de Kock at No.10.

Just below them, moving up six spots to No.11, was Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opener who hit 1, 88 and 65 in the three ODIs against New Zealand. It's a career-high position for him too.

Other gainers included David Miller, whose 51 and 139 in the second and third ODIs catapulted him 11 spots to 31st position, Marcus Stoinis, who scored 63 in the last game to move up three positions to No.49, and Shaun Marsh, who hit a fighting 106 in the last ODI and moved up 18 places to 62nd spot.

No such luck for Australia captain Aaron Finch, who had a poor series - 5, 41 and 11 - and dropped two places to No.17.

On to the bowlers, Kagiso Rabada is now in the top five, at No.4, after picking up seven wickets in the series in Australia.

Imran Tahir has dropped out of the top 10, but moving up are Shadab Khan (up 16 spots to No.24), Lockie Ferguson (up 31 spots to No.42) and Lungi Ngidi (up 19 spots to No.43).

Coming into the reckoning after picking up five wickets in two ODIs in Australia was Dwaine Pretorius, who jumped 20 places to No.55, jointly with Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, the 18-year-old who picked up nine wickets in the series against New Zealand, gained a remarkable 66 spots to get to No.118, just outside the top 100.

Among the all-rounders, Mohammad Hafeez, who made big gains in the Twenty20 International charts too, swapped positions with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, getting to No.4.

