Kohli, Bumrah retain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

Dubai, Oct 8 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli and his teammate Jasprit Bumrah maintained their top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen and bowlers respectively.

Kohli remained at the first place in the batsman's chart with 884 points and is followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma, who has 842 ranking points.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is placed fifth in the list carrying 802 points.

Coming to the bowling rankings, pacer Bumrah has 797 points to his name and leads the list.

The death-over specialist is followed by young Afghanistan sensation Rashid Khan, who has 788 points, while Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is placed third with 700 points.

South Africa bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir have also advanced within the top-10 of the rankings after their side's 3-0 home series triumph over Zimbabwe.

Pacer Rabada, who is also ranked second in Tests, has moved up three spots to take sixth position after grabbing five wickets in two matches, while formerly top-ranked leg-spinner Tahir's player of the series effort of 10 wickets, which included a hat-trick in the second ODI, has seen him progress three places to seventh position.

Meanwhile in the team's rankings, England topped the chart with 127 points, while India is placed second with 122 points.

New Zealand (112 points), South Africa (110) and Pakistan (101) grabbed the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

England will have to win the away series against Sri Lanka, starting October 10, to retain their number one ranking. Their failure to win the series will give India a sniff at the top spot when they will take on the West Indies in the five-ODI series from October 21.

However, if both England and India win all their matches in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, then they will gain a point each to finish on 128 and 123 points respectively, thus retaining a difference of five points.

