Kohli, Bumrah drop in ICC ODI rankings

Dubai, Oct 20 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah registered a drop in their respective categories of the ICC Player Rankings released on Friday.

Kohli with 877 points, dropped one place to take the second spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings which is led by South African batsman AB de Villiers with 879 points.

India opener Rohit Sharma also saw a fall in his rankings dropping two places to seventh position from the fifth spot.

In the bowling rankings, pacer Jasprit Bumrah dropped one place to take the sixth spot with 671 points.

India spinner Axar Patel also moved one place down to eighth spot.

However, in the ICC All-rounder rankings, Hardik Pandya (15) and Ravindra Jadeja (19) are the only two Indians in the top 20.

