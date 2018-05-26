Kohli bids emotional farewell to 'brother' de Villiers

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday took to social media to pay tribute to "brother" AB de Villiers after the former South African captain announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

"Wish you all the best in everything that you do my brother. You've changed the way batting was seen in the time you've played international cricket. My best wishes to you and your family for this amazing journey ahead @ABdeVilliers17," Kohli tweeted on his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate.

Earlier this week, de Villiers sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit all forms of cricket, claiming to be "out of gas" after 14 years in the top flight.

De Villiers ended his career with 8,765 runs in 114 Tests with 22 centuries (average 50.66), 9,577 runs in 228 ODIs with 25 centuries and 1,672 runs in 78 T20Is with 10 half-centuries.

