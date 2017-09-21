Kohli is always a treat to watch: Ganguly

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lauded Virat Kohli's innings of 92 against Australia at the Eden Gardens here in the second One Day International, saying he is always a treat to watch.

"He is always a treat to watch. It's another good innings from Virat," Ganguly, who is also the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), told reporters here during the innings break.

India rode on Kohli's 107-ball 92 and Ajinkya Rahane's 55 to post 252 all out as the Aussies reined in towards the latter stages of their essay.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each.

Kohli looked good for the better part of his stay at the crease before chopping the ball onto his stumps from a Coulter-Nile delivery.

Meanwhile, Bengali film actors Dev, Rukmini and Koel Mullick came for the match a day before the release of their film "Cockpit".

"N team #COCKPIT at Eden Garden with the Prince Of Kolkata," Dev posted on Twitter with a picture of Ganguly posing with him and his leading ladies in the flick.

