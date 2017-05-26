Kodiyeri Balakrishnan lands himself in controversy after accusing Indian Army of abduction and rape

In a shocking statement, Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan landed himself in a controversy after accusing the Indian Army of abduction and rape. He said that if the Army is given extreme powers, it can do anything to anybody. Saying this he added that the Army will kidnap and rape women. He further said that if they see more than four people standing together, they can shoot them too. He also said that nobody had the right to question them.