Kochi Metro to increase frequency of trains

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Kochi Metro is set to increase the frequency of trains from September 14 onwards, to help the office goers avoid the rush amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official release, from morning 8:30 am to 11:30 am the frequency of trains will be every seven minutes. The seven minutes headway will be maintained during the evening from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm also.

"The new decision is to help the office goers in Kochi City. We have been monitoring the situation since the resumption of metro services. To avoid rush we will run more trains," said Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS, who is Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The change will be effective from Monday (September 14) onwards.

"Rest of the Time table will remain the same i.e. a frequency of 10 minutes from 7:00 am to 8:30 am and 11:30 am-12:00 noon and 7 pm to 9 pm and of 20 minutes during 12:00 noon to 2 pm," the release stated.

Kochi Metro has also decided to maintain a frequency of 10 minutes throughout the day on Sunday (September 13, 2020) starting from 8 am for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants and their parents. (ANI)

