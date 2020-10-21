Kochi court allows Customs to arrest Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS in dollar smuggling case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 21 (ANI): A local court in Kochi on Wednesday granted permission to the Customs department to arrest Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, who are key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling, in connection with a dollar smuggling case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) granted permission for arrested in connection with a case registered against the two for smuggling dollars out of the country.

According to the Customs, Swapna Suresh has illegally smuggled USD 1,90,000 from Kerala to abroad. Swapna had used her ID card of UAE consulate to illegally transport the money.

The dollar smuggling came to light during the investigation of the Kerala gold smuggling case, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs department.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)