"Ko Banchha Crorepati" premiers in Nepal
Popular television program in India, Kaun Banega Crorepati's Nepali version, Ko Banchha Crorepati premiered in Nepal on Saturday. The reality program premiered on AP1 Television at 8:30 PM (Local Time) and is produced by SRBN Media. The first season of Nepali version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" is being hosted by Nepali megastar Rajesh Hamal and the title sponsor of the show is Coca-cola. It would be aired thrice in a week, i.e. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from next week. Under this show, the contestants would have to tackle a series of multiple-choice questions to win cash prize up to 10 million Nepali rupees. There will be a total of 15 questions in a set and in case the contestant manages to answer all the questions correctly, he/she will win the amount of one crore Nepali rupees. As per the Indian series, there will be two other milestones apart from the One Crore-Nrs. 10,000 and Nrs. 320,000 and can walk away from the game with the milestone amount they crossed and quit.