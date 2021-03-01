Knowledge Champions of India Revealed: National Merit List of Mind Wars Olympiad 2020 celebrates the winners of India’s biggest GK Quiz

- The top scorer from each grade from 4th to 12th class across all schools in India earns a place of pride in the list featuring National Champions of Tomorrow.

1st March 2021, Mumbai: India’s biggest GK Olympiad, Mind Wars, a multiplatform knowledge programme promoted by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), the nation’s largest media house, came into its culmination on 7th February. A national level competition, the Mind Wars Olympiad, served as an impetus for children to use their time well by honing their general knowledge as well imbibing the spirit of competition and excellence. The entire Olympiad is based on the premise that Quizzing helps children understand the importance of general knowledge and imbues in them skills that not only help them ace the competition, but in life as well.

The competition saw a large number of children across various schools from India participating in numerous GK tests on the Mind Wars mobile application. With a multitude of questions from a NCERT – based syllabus on diverse topics, the unique format allowed them to take the test again and again until they were satisfied with their performance. Featuring in the ‘National Merit List’ serves as the highest victory as they bring glory to their families and school, as they prove themselves to be true ‘champions of tomorrow’.

The 2020 National-level winners are as follows: 1) Kartikeya Bansal, Standard 4, Chirec International School, Hyderabad, Telangana.

2) Gitanjali Thiyagarajan, Standard 5, Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, New Delhi, Delhi.

3) Paulette Xavier, Standard 6, Sharada Mandir School, North Goa, Goa.

4) Shubh Rastogi, Standard 7, St. Mary's School, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

5) Vibhor Gupta, Standard 8, Pratap Public School, Sector-6 Karnal, Haryana.

6) Krishnarpith Nettayikkodath, Standard 9, Bhavan's Varuna Vidyalaya, Trikkakara, Ernakulam, Kerala.

7) Mansi Dhiman, Standard 10, St. Peter's Convent School, Faridabad, Haryana.

Story continues

8) Chetan Bisht, Standard 11, St. Joseph's Boys' School, Jalandhar, Punjab.

9) Rajnish Kumar, Standard 12, M.E.S. Higher Secondary School, Zuarinagar, South Goa, Goa.

Speaking of the success of this season, Umesh Bansal, Vice President of Zee Entertainment, said, “The pandemic has brought about a lot of change in the way we live. It hasn’t been easy for parents, schools and the students to cope with the changes brought about with online education. The Mind Wars Olympiad was designed to motivate children to use their time productively and be better performers in every aspect of life. We believe that knowledge is the biggest investment to be future ready. We are really proud of all the winners who have entered the merit list and congratulate them for the glory they have brought to their schools.” The challenging competition received a stupendous response and culminated with a high number of students across India, emerging as winners. Students who made in the National merit list gets prizes up to Rs 1 crore and each grade topper will win cash prizes of 1 lakh along with merit certificate.

About Mind Wars: Mind Wars is a first-of-its-kind knowledge acceleration programme aiming to make India smarter. The brainchild of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), the nation’s largest media house, Mind Wars is a unique platform where students can test their knowledge against their peers on carefully curated, age-appropriate content that is a mix of School Curriculum, General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

Mind Wars offers knowledge learning in a fun an interesting way where kids can freely avail Mind Wars’ content treasure of more than 40,000 general knowledge questions and quizzes curated around them.

For more information please visit: https://www.mindwars.co.in/ PWR PWR