Know why Maldives crisis is worrisome for India

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency deepening the political crisis. Yameen refused to comply with the court’s order to release political prisoners, arrested after he came to power in 2013, which pitted his administration against the court. Maldives is home to some 22,000 Indians. Of the country’s approximately 400 doctors, more than 125 are Indians. Similarly around 25% of teachers are Indians. Here’s why Maldives crisis is worrisome for India Geographic proximity With political unrest, it can emerge as a fertile ground for extremism and religious fundamentalism, piracy, smuggling and drug trafficking. The Indian Ocean stability More than 97% of India’s international trade by volume and 75% by value passes through the Indian Ocean. Secure sea lanes are crucial for India. Growing Chinese presence China is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Maldives.The archipelago nation is the only SAARC country, other than Pakistan, to have a free trade pact with China.