Know about Varun Dhawan's new obsession

Known for being an energy powerhouse, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently revealed his current obsession for the colour 'pink'. Yes! You heard that right. The 'Dishoom' star is obsessed with pink colour. Varun shared a picture on Instagram, wherein he can be seen posing beside a pink bus, wearing a red vest with blue tracks and slides. He captioned the image as, "Pink it's my new obsession. Yeah, pink it's not even a question." The actor refrained from divulging any more details about his love for the colour. The 31-year-old, who was last seen with Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India', is currently shooting for his upcoming drama 'Kalank'. Directed by Abhishek Varman, 'Kalank' stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. The flick, which went on floors almost two months ago, will hit the theatres on April 19, 2019. He also shot for a cameo in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.