We know when the title of Imtiaz Ali’s Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer will be unveiled

Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has been in news ever since the project was announced, and for multiple reasons. Firstly, it brings together SRK and Anushka for the third time after the latter’s debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Yash Chopra’s directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Secondly, because of the title of the film, which is still unknown for there have been only speculations on that. Initially, The Ring was speculated to be the title, but then Imtiaz went on to clarify that it was merely a working title. According to a report in DNA, makers of the film were not very keen to go with The Ring as the title as they thought that an English title will not go with the mood of the film.

Then we saw reports that the film will be called Rahnuma, which in Urdu means ‘a guide’. For those of you who don’t know, Shah Rukh plays a guide in the film, and the makers thought that Rahnuma will be a perfect title. But then again, they thought that the audiences were unable to understand the meaning of the Urdu word, which is why they decided to drop it as well.Then recently, we heard that they have come up with another working title: Raula, a Punjabi word that translates to ‘noise’. However, SRK is reportedly not quite convinced with this one too. So basically the title of this much-awaited film is still a mystery. ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Shah Rukh Khan is being stalked by this Bollywood actress

But we can tell you that the suspense will finally come to an end in about 20 days, as the teaser trailer of the film is all set to be attached with Salman Khan’s Tubelight that will hit the theatres on June 23. Yep! If you will remember, it was Salman, who launched the first look poster and announced the release date of Imtiaz’s film. “Date maine decide kar di. Title tum log decide kar lo,” read Salman’s tweet. So it is only natural that the teaser will also be unveiled by Salman. And since the teaser can’t be released without a title, the mystery will finally come to an end when it is out in around 20 days.

So it’s just a wait of few more days. Imtiaz always comes up with nice titles for his films, be it Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met or Love Aaj Kal. We are hoping that this one too has a quirky title. Mutual thoughts?