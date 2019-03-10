"We all know NDA will definitely win this time too," says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut presented his views on upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also commented on former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah's comments on state elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Sanjay Raut said, "On 23rd May, we all will know the Prime Minister of India and we know that NDA will definitely win this time too.' On Abdullah's comment, Raut said, "People should not take everything as NDA's weakness. Jammu and Kashmir's state elections are delayed for the goodwill of people. And, it has nothing to do with Paksitan.'