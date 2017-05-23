Know all about Manchester suicide bomber: Salman Abedi

Manchester [U.K.], May 23 (ANI) : The suicide bomber, who killed 22 people at the deadly Manchester Arena, has been identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, Telegraph quoted Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, as saying.

Speaking outside force headquaters, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed the name of 22-year-old Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins named Abedi as a suicide bomber and investigations are on whether he acted alone as 'Lone Wolf' or was a part of wider terror network.

"Priority is to continue to investigate whether he was acting alone or working as part of a wider network," he added.

There were also reports that Islamic State group has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Police conducted raids in Elsmore Road,Fallowfield and in Whalley related to the operation and Police blew open a door to access his home in Elsmore Road and man was taken from the house and whisked off by the police.

He was born in Manchester in 1994, the second youngest of four children his parents were Libyan refugees who came to the U.K. to escape the Muammer Gaddafi regime of Libya.

His parents were both born in Libya but have immigrated to London before moving to the Fallowfield area of south Manchester where they have lived for at least ten years. They had three sons in total and a daughter.

Abedi grew up in the Whalley Range area. Whalley Range area was in the news in 2015 when twins and grade A pupils, Zahra and Salma Halane, who were both aspiring medical students, left their homes and moved to ISIS controlled Syria.

There were unconfirmed reports in Manchester that the whole family apart from the two elder sons recently returned to Libya. (ANI)