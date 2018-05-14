All you need to know about gestational Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that causes an increase in blood sugar levels in the body. Among its various forms, gestational diabetes affects about three million women annually in India. It typically emerges between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, causing an increase in blood sugar levels. It can develop in women without any prior history of diabetes. While in most women, it disappears after the birth of the baby, in others, it can develop into Type 2 diabetes, in the absence of necessary precautions or lifestyle changes.