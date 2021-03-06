All You Need to Know About First-Ever Virtual New Delhi World Book Fair

The much-awaited 29th New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is going to start virtually from tomorrow March 6 till March 9. Every year, it is organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) in association with the International Trade Organization of India (IPPO) in January. However, this year it will be a bit different for book lovers owing to the covid-19 pandemic. This year the theme of the book fair will be National Education Policy 2020.

As informed by NBT, over 160 publishers and exhibitors across 15 countries, including the UK, the US, the UAE, China, France, Iran, Nepal, Spain, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Italy will be participating in the Foreign Publishers' Hall at the fair. Here are the things that you must know about first-ever virtual New Delhi World Book Fair:

1. The book fair will be inaugurated by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a virtual ceremony on March 5. Book lovers can attend the book fair virtually on the official website of NBT at nbtindia.gov.in/ndwbf21.

2. There will be no entry charges for the visitors this year. Participation is free for all.

3. The visitors can purchase the book online by adding them to the e-cart and it will get delivered at their doorsteps after successful payment.

4. Book(s) forbidden by the law in India shall not be exhibited or sold.

5. The theme of the NDWBF, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the significant changes made in the existing education policy will be highlighted during the virtual book fair. The dynamics of implementation of NEP 2020 will be discussed through publishing for various age-groups.

6. The visitors will also get a chance to participate in discussions on education and pedagogy. They can also have a conversation with authors and scholars.

7. Apart from these, book release functions and cultural programmes will also be held.