All You Need to Know About Civil Engineering Courses and Job Opportunities

If you are an individual who has a keen interest in planning construction of things like bridges, flyovers, etc then you must be aware that it requires in-depth knowledge of designing, and engineering technology. In case you have the intention to pursue your interest then all you need is a diploma or a degree in civil engineering. A qualification in this field is highly valued in both government and private sectors.

Here is a look at all you need to know about the courses for civil engineering:

To pursue civil engineering as a career option you will need a diploma or a degree in it. For being eligible to take admission in diploma the aspirant must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. Subsequently, he or she needs to get himself or herself enrolled in a recognised polytechnic. The duration of this course is three years.

For getting a degree in civil engineering the person will have to either have to pursue a Bachelor of Technology or a Bachelor of Engineering. Those planning to take admission in these four-year-long courses should have passed Class 12 exam with science stream from a recognised board.

Scope of Civil Engineering

Government-run organisations like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Public Works Department (PWD) have openings for civil engineers. Apart from that a civil engineer can also seek a job in Indian Railways, Armed Forces and different electricity boards.

The civil engineers who are keen on getting a job in the private sector can apply to companies that have the vacancy for posts like planning and design officer, site engineer, construction manager etc.

If you start out as a junior civil engineer after a diploma then your monthly salary is likely to be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000. For a civil engineer who has a degree in civil engineering, the salary is likely to be around Rs 26,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.

