We knew we are capable of coming back: Foden

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) Midfielder Philp Foden, who scored a brace in England's stunning victory against Spain in the FIFA U-17 World Cup final, said he knew the team was capable of a comeback after trailing 1-2 in the first half.

"We knew we are capable of coming back. So we just stayed calm and played our own football. We did not get off to the best of starts but going into the half time, we knew the team's calibre. We came out all firing," said Foden, later adjudged the golden ball winner for his spectacular display throughout the tournament.

England coach Steve Cooper said he was proud of the performance put up by his charges as they stuck to the game plan even after falling behind.

"I do not know and I am just so proud of the performance...2-0 down...we just played our way and we didn't stop. We stuck to our game plan and our style.

"We are building for future and that is the way to do it," he said.

