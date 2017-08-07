Klopp has egg on his face as Liverpool agree to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp is an angry man after Liverpool agreed to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. The Brazilian has been Barca's number one target after Neymar completed a world record €222 million move to PSG, and despite repeated comments from the Liverpool manager saying the playmaker is not for sale, it looks like the English Premier League club have decided to cash-in after all.

That is according to reports in The Sun, Sport and ESPN Brazil, with the publications suggesting Barcelona have finally agreed a deal with Liverpool.

The price will be €100 million (£90 million), with Liverpool deeming that bid to be too good to refuse. The €100 million fee is likely to rise, according to the report in ESPN Brazil, with Liverpool insisting on various add-ons, which means, the transfer could, eventually, go above the €105 million move of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

However, the club hierarchy will be going against Klopp's wishes, with the manager adamant Coutinho should not be sold at any price.

But, the fact that the player has already admitted privately he wants to move to Barcelona – reports in Spain suggest Coutinho has also agreed personal terms with the club – combined with the big bid has meant that the transfer is set to be completed.

Barca expect Coutinho to be unveiled as their new player on Wednesday, with the club hopeful that the Brazilian can take his place in the lineup for the Supercopa against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona have been after Coutinho for a while, and had seen multiple bids rejected by Liverpool. At that point it seemed like the EPL side would resist any offer from the Spanish side, but it seems now that they have relented.

The fact that Coutinho himself wanted to leave might have played a role, but it will be embarrassing for Klopp, who, on more than one occasion, insisted there is absolutely no chance of the player leaving Liverpool in this summer transfer window.

If this report turns out to be true – and it is a big if, because there are contradicting reports that suggest no deal has been made and the Reds remain adamant Coutinho will not be sold – then the Liverpool hierarchy will have some appeasing to do towards Klopp, and it will be interesting to see who they target as Coutinho's replacement.

Certain reports claim Manuel Lanzini is the primary target, and while the Argentine is a talented player, Klopp and Liverpool fans might want their club to aim higher than that.

