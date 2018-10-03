KLM announces 99 hours of discounts on tickets

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Dutch passenger carrier KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which completes 99 years of operations on October 7, is offering discounts on ticket purchases to Amsterdam and across its network for 99 hours, the airline said on Wednesday.

"KLM in India will treat its customers in true Dutch flavour. Starting October 4, KLM will be launching exclusive promotions and engagement activities for 99 hours across multiple channels, offering attractive discounts on ticket purchases to Amsterdam and to over 40 destinations across its network," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

Since 1919, KLM has continued operating under its original name, making it one of a kind in the aviation industry.

