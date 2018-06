Cricketer KL Rahul, during an interactive session, opened up about his bond with cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. Cricketer Lokesh Rahul was part of the judges panel at Femina Miss India 2018 along with Miss world Manushi Chhillar, actors Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor, cricketer Irrfan Pathan, &ace fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.