KL Rahul Ruled Out of Australia Tour, Set to Return Home

The Indian camp in Australia has been hit with another injury blow with KL Rahul ruled out of the series with a wrist injury.

The BCCI announced the news through an official press release stating that ‘KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday.’

The board further added that 'the wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength.’

Rahul will now return home to India and go to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

