KL Rahul, Karn Sharma Added to Board President’s XI Squad for New Zealand Warm-up Matches

The Black Caps will play two warm-up games against Board President's XI on October 17 and October 19, before the three-match ODI series against India beginning October 22.

New Delhi: Dropped from One-Day International (ODI) squad for New Zealand series, batsman KL Rahul was added to the Board President’s XI squad that will take on New Zealand in the warm-up games at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai.

Apart from Rahul, leg-spinner Karn Sharma has been added as well. Karn has been called as a replacement for injured Rajasthan youngster Rahul Chahar.

Rahul was part of the ODI squads against Sri Lanka and Australia. He failed to impress against Sri Lanka in four ODIs and did not get any chance to feature against Australia. The right-handed batsman was subsequently dropped from the squad for upcoming series against New Zealand.

Board President’s XI team: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Milind Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.

