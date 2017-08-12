KL Rahul Equals World Record of Most 50+ Scores in Consecutive Innings in Tests

Indian opener KL Rahul on Saturday equalled the world record of most 50+ scores in consecutive innings in Test matches. Rahul achieved the feat during the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

It was Rahul's with ninth Test fifty and seventh in consecutive innings. The 25-year-old opener now equals Everton Weekes (West Indies), Andy Flower (Zimbabwe), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) and Chris Rogers (Australia) record of most fifty plus scores in successive innings.

The right-hander has been in good form and is making a comeback after his shoulder injury. Rahul’s string of fifty plus scores started from the second Test match against Australia at Bengaluru in March this year. He scored 90 and 51 in first and second innings respectively. After that, he accumulated scores of 67, 60, 51*, 57 and now his latest half-century. Interestingly, Rahul’s last century came against England last year when he scored 199 at Chennai.

In last ten Test innings, Rahul has scored eight half-centuries. With his latest half-century, the right-hander has gone past Gundappa Viswanath and Rahul Dravid's record of most consecutive fifty plus record for India.

In 19 Tests, Rahul averages close to 48 and has scored over 1300 runs. He has four centuries and nine fifties to his name thus far.