KL Deemed to be University Launches its Online Learning Portal

KL Deemed to be University, Andhra Pradesh has announced the launch of its online learning portal http://www.kluonline.edu.in.

The portal will offer undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree courses in multiple domains including BBA, BCA, BCom, MA and MSc. The University made the announcement as an initiative to drive greater access to high-quality education as per the National Education Policy 2020.

Learners will also have the opportunity to appear for the remotely proctored exams from anywhere through the portal.

The courses will be a mix of live learning along with study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials, and gamified modules. The University will facilitate placement assistance for these courses. Students will also get industry exposure as many of the classes will be conducted by industry professionals.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, President of KL Deemed to be University commented: “The objective behind launching online degree programs via http://www.kluonline.edu.in/ is to ensure enhanced access to high-quality higher education as envisaged in NEP2020. We’re extremely excited about this new age e-learning platform and are confident that these online degrees will offer aspirants engaging learning with personalized support to ensure fulfilment of their dreams. With the pandemic becoming a deterrent in providing physical education, with these online degrees we are aiming to ensure that the students don’t lose any academic year and also get the same quality of education via online mode through seamless platforms, including placement support.”

