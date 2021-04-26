KKR’s Cummins Donates to PM Cares Fund, Hopes Others Will Follow

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins has made a donation to the PM Cares Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19 in India. Cummins also asked the other players to join and help India.

The Australian pacer is among the overseas players who are part of IPL 2021. His national teammates Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye are among those players to have exited the tournament in the last 48 hours.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country," Cummins said on Twitter.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000."

Apart from the Australians, Delhi Capitals’ R Ashwin too decided to head back home to be with his family on 25 April.

Recently, Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone flew back to England citing "bubble fatigue" after spending much of the last 10 months moving in and out of biosecure environments.

IPL 2021, which began on 9 April, started with matches in Chennai and Mumbai and will now shift to the national capital Delhi and Ahmedabad.

