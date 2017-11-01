Kiwis win toss, ask India to bat first in Kotla ODI

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): New Zealand have won the toss and asked India to bat first in the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand here at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday.

As far as playing XI is concerned, Mumbai and West Zone upcoming star Shreyas Iyer will make his T20I debut and will come to bat at No. 4 spot.

Meanwhile, veteran pacer Ashish Nehra, who made his India debut back in 1999 against Sri Lanka in Colombo and represented the country in 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 T20Is, is all set to play his final game as he would bid adieu to international cricket following this match.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have decided to go with two seamers and two spinners.

Coming on the back of a 2-1 ODI series win against New Zealand, the Virat Kohli-led side will be aiming to continue their impressive run of form when they head into the opening T20I at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

India, who have never beaten the Kiwis in T20Is, will be looking to break this jinx and give a befitting farewell to Nehra by ending his cricketing career with a win.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, who have prevailed the hosts in five of the last six matches, will look to continue their record and spoil Nehra's swansong.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Bruce, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi. (ANI)