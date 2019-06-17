'Kitna wicket hua': Bihar Health Minister asks cricket score during meeting over AES outbreak

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, who was present during a State Health Department meeting over Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur, was heard asking about the latest cricket score of India-Pakistan cricket World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. Pandey could be heard saying, "kitna wicket hua tha (how many wickets fell)" during the meeting in which Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey were also present. The AES outbreak in Muzaffarpur has claimed lives of more than 100 children.