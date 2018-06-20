Kit Harington plans makeover after wrapping up GoT

London, June 20 (IANS) Actor Kit Harington says he will cut his hair short after wrapping up "Game of Thrones".

With filming on the final season of the fantasy series entering its last weeks, Harington has expressed his wish to cut his signature long hair, ew.com reported.

"I'd like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognisable as the character and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone," Harington said.

Harington has played Jon Snow across eight seasons of the show.

So, how short exactly will he go?

"Short-short. The beard will be harder to get rid of -- I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can't go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I'll need to get rid of Jon Snow," he said.

"Game of Thrones" has become a global phenomenon with its whimsical world of dragons and White Walkers on one hand, and a touch of reality with the complexity of emotions, relationships and how they cannot be trusted when it comes to ruling a kingdom.

The show brought worldwide acclaim to actors like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Iwan Rheon and Iain Glen.

The final season will premiere next year. It will air in India on Star World.

--IANS

