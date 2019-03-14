Kit Harington, Emma Stone to host SNL

Los Angeles, March 14 (IANS) "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington will host Saturday Night Live on April 6, and actress Emma Stone will host it the following week.

NBC announced the news on Tuesday. Sara Bareilles will serve as a musical guest, report ew.com.

His stint arrives just ahead of the April 14 premiere of the HBO fantasy drama's final season, which will air in India on Star World.

Stone will emcee the April 13 episode, with BTS performing as well. This marks the fourth time that the Oscar-winning Stone, who recently headlined the Netflix dark comedy "Maniac", will host SNL. Later this year, she will star in "Zombieland: Double Tap".

