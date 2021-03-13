Kisan Social Army Constructs Permanent Shelters at Tikri Border
As the protests by farmers against the Centre’s contentious new farm laws continue, Kisan Social Army has started constructing a few permanent shelters at Delhi's Tikri border.
Speaking to ANI, Kisan Social Army leader Anil Malik said: “These houses are strong and permanent just like the will of the farmers.”
He added that they had already built 25 houses so far and were planning to build another 1,000-2,000 such shelters. He also said that if the temperature rises, they would place coolers in the vicinity for the farmers’ comfort.
Farmer leaders believe that the ongoing protests have made “farmers visible once again” and brought them back in focus.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), meanwhile, said they would continue their agitation as long as required.
“We are completely prepared. Unless and until the government listens to us and meets our demands, we shall not move from here,” Tikait told news agency PTI.
Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws at different borders of the national capital for over three months now. They recently celebrated 100 days of the protests.
Reuters quoted Darshan Pal, spokesperson for SKM, as saying, “We believe that after 100 days, our movement will put moral pressure on the government to accede to our demands, because the weather will also worsen.”
Farmers’ unions have also called for a complete ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 26 March on the occasion of the completion of four months since the protests began on the borders of the national capital.
(With inputs from ANI, Reuters)
