Kisan Sansad: Farmers discuss amended Essential Commodities Act, to pass resolution for its repeal

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Farmers protesting the Central agri laws held discussions on the amended Essential Commodities Act, one of the three contentious legislations, at their 'Kisan Sansad' in Jantar Mantar on Tuesday and said they will pass a resolution for its repeal.

Discussion of the Act was started on Monday by women farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, who held 'Kisan Sansad' at the same spot.

Every day, 200 farmers are participating in the 'Kisan Sansad', which is a part of their strategy to draw the government's as well as the opposition's attention to the issues that have been plaguing the farming community.

The 'Kisan Sansad' started late on Tuesday, around 12 noon, due to the heavy traffic and waterlogging after parts of the national capital witnessed rainfall.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws, in a statement, demanded the amended Essential Commodities Act, 2020, should be immediately repealed.

'The farmers' parliament repeals this Act and asks Parliament to do the same.' Bharatiya Kisan Union General Secretary Yudhvir Singh said, 'The Essential Commodities Act was passed in 1955 to stop the black market and since then no one has asked for the amendment. Every citizen in the country is raising their voice in support of the farmers.' State governments, in consultation with farmer unions, should strengthen the marketing, transportation, storage facilities and food processing for crops, bring improvements in the food delivery system to ensure basic food and nutrition security to all people, the SKM statement said.

'The Government of India should frame a policy and ensure the establishment of such basic facilities and infrastructure that will ensure that farmers and their families, not corporates and MNCs, earn from the food production, storage, processing and marketing,' it said.

Farmer leader Raminder Singh Patiala, who reached Jantar Mantar on Tuesday as an observer, said, 'We are continuing the discussion over the Essential Commodities Act which was started by the women on Monday. The women also demanded to repeal the law.' 'We are hopeful of passing a resolution to repeal the law while concluding the Kisan Sansad for the day. P R Pandian, Randhir Singh Dheera, Rishipal Ambawata, Inderjeet Singh, Jarnail Singh and Harminder Singh Khaira were elected as speakers and deputy speakers for three sessions of the parliament,' he said.

Former judge of Bombay High Court Kolse Patil, who came here as a member of the 'Kisan Sansad', was the first person to speak at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. However, he was not feeling well and later left the Kisan Sansad, he said.

Protesters from Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar came as members of the Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar which is near Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway.

The Kisan Sansad started at Jantar Mantar on Thursday and for the first two days, they discussed the APMC Act and passed a unanimous resolution on Friday demanding its repeal.

'We are thinking of approaching agriculture experts like P Sainath, Dr Sucha Singh Gill, Devender Singh to come here and speak as members of the 'Sansad',' Patiala said.

Like in the Tikri protest site, Dr Swaiman Singh is providing medical assistance to farmers at Jantar Mantar. He said, 'Most of the protesters do not take their medicines for blood pressure and diabetes etc. in the morning. We give them medicines. On Monday, one person had very high diabetes, but we somehow managed to save him.' The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements at Jantar Mantar and in the New Delhi district in view of the 'Kisan Sansad' by the protesting farmers.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pardesh, have been protesting at Delhi border points -- Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri -- demanding the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be repealed.

They claim that the laws will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of the big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties. PTI NIT NSD NSD