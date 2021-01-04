Kisan-Centre crucial dialogue today; Vaccines in India to be rolled out in 10 days | Top News

Here are the top headlines of the hour:

1. As Kisan protest enters day 40, very crucial round of talks between the government and the farmers today. Will farmers end their agitation after the crucial meeting today?

2. Congress President Sonia Gandhi slams Centre over farmers agitation; says, 'The government is ignorant towards Kisan suffering.'

3. India's wait for the COVID vaccine is finally over as the DGCI has approved both Covishield & Covaxin. The rollout is likely expected in the next 10 days.

4. Congress Neta's are questioning the approval of Covaxin; asking why the permission when the third phase trials are still underway. BJP Chief JP Nadda slams Congress; says, 'The more they oppose, the more they are exposed.'

5. A woman village head in Uttar Pradesh's Etah found to be Pakistani national had acquired both her voter ID and Aadhar card illegally.

6. Massive protests over Muradnagar crematorium collapse tragedy. Family members have blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway and are now demanding justice.