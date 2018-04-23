Kirsten to be on talent hunt from April 23

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Former Indian cricket team chief coach Gary Kirsten will be looking for exceptional young cricketers in India between April 23 and May 18.

Six players from 8 cities will be invited to Pune for a weekend training programme following which the three top players will be given a scholarship worth Rs 2 lakhs each for a 2-month residential High-Performance Camp at Gary Kirsten Cricket.

The entry fee for the talent scout is Rs 1,000 (including taxes) and the only criteria for participation is talent.

To participate in the talent hunt, all one needs to do is text their name, city and contact details via WhatsApp to 9112295566.

--IANS

pur/bg