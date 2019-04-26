Kirron Kher is very dedicated to people of Chandigarh: Anupam Kher

While speaking exclusively to ANI, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher spoke about wife and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Chandigarh Kirron Kher. He said, "I look at her (Kirron Kher) as a life partner and she is a credible women. She is a very honest person, very dedicated to people of Chandigarh for last 5 years. It is not necessary to live together to know what your partner is doing, now-a-days social media and media does all the work. The way they even observed her in the Parliament, she got 27th place among BJP's MP and then, 52nd place overall, it proves that she does her work. For last 5 years, she left her home, Mumbai, me and even Sikander, she shifted here in Chandigarh so, I believe people of Chandigarh have liked her work. And, we are living in that era where the credibility of the people comes from their work including politicians. Earlier, who used to come first in class or was good in sports was considered to be credible but our India is now in that position that our youth don't accept those politicians who are just in power for name."