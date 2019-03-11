Kirloskar Brothers Ltd turns 100

Pune, March 11 (IANS) Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) has entered the centenary year of its existence, company officials said here on Monday.

To mark the occasion, industrialist Ratan Tata unveiled before a galaxy of India Inc leaders on Sunday KBL's new 'Code of Ethics' to strengthen its century-old values.

The revised set of 'Code of Ethics' says the company would emerge as a world leader in fluid management solutions and deploy disruptive technologies like Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, virtual reality and augmentative reality for introducing end-to-end process revolution for its products and services.

Established in 1888 as a tiny bicycle shop in Belgaum (Karnataka) it was incorporated as a company in 1920. Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is today the flagship company of the $2.1 billion Kirloskar group.

The road on which Laxmanrao Kashinath Kirloskar started the cycle repair shop, is today named as Kirloskar Road.

KBL Chairman & Managing Director Sanjay Kirloskar said there will be an even stronger emphasis on product research and development, embracing new technologies for innovations besides inculcating a strong value system across the group.

KBL Non-Executive Director Rama Kirloskar highlighted the need for improving engineering skills at the grassroots level to enable Indian industry create an enabling environment, which in turn can help our gen-next engineers achieve their rightful place in the world.

An English translation of the biography of company's founder - Laxmanrao Kirloskar - "The Man Who Made Machines", penned originally by Shankarrao Kirloskar, was released in the presence of other descendents, family members and eminent scientist R.A. Mashelkar.

