Kiren Rijiju upholds 'Know India Programme', says Indians settled abroad are 'our unofficial ambassadors'
Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday upheld the 'Know India Programme' being conducted by the Centre for the Indian origin youth settled across the world due to various reasons. Speaking on the same, the Minister of State said, "These people are our unofficial Ambassadors, creating cultural, spiritual and social link to the world. Now they are also our economic links."