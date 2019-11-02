Kiren Rijiju unveils official emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju attended the launch event of the Emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 by The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC), at Gateway of India in Mumbai. The unveiling of the emblem was attended by All India Football Federation president Praful Patel. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020started on November 02 and will conclude on November 21.