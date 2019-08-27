Kiren Rijiju meets PV Sindhu, says shuttler made India proud

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on August 27 met shuttler PV Sindhu and said the badminton star has made the nation proud by becoming the first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships. "Honoured @Pvsindhu1 who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time! My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India," Rijiju tweeted. Sindhu became the first-Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday.