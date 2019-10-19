Kiren Rijiju felicitates women's boxing team for winning 4 medals at World Championships

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju honoured silver medalist Manju Rani with a cash prize of Rs 14 lakh in the national capital on October 19. Meanwhile, the three bronze medalists MC Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain and Jamuna Boro were given Rs 8 lakh each. Kiren Rijiju also felicitated Indian women's boxing team for their performance at Women's World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia. India won one silver and three bronze medals in the tournament. While speaking to media, Rijiju said, "This Women's World Boxing Championships has been the best so far. We got four medals. 4 medals is a record for India. It is a kind of revolution in the Indian boxing history. It has inspired other arena also."