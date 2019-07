Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju conferred Arjuna Awards for 2018 to Tennis player Rohan Bopanna and cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The sports stars were not in India during Arjuna Awards presentation ceremony honoured by President Kovind. Mandhana has four centuries in her illustrious career. Bopanna has achieved career high ranking of world number 3 in doubles.