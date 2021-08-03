Kiren Rijiju to attend 8th meeting of Ministers of Justice of SCO member states

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will on Friday attend the eighth meeting of Ministers of Justice of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states where discussions will be held on issues, including the role of coronavirus laws in the pandemic, an official statement said.

In the virtual meet, the member states will further deliberate on the areas of cooperation, role of coronavirus laws in the pandemic, providing free legal aid to citizens in accordance with national legislation, role of ministries of (law and) justice in countering corruption and other allied areas of cooperation and assistance in legal services, the Law Ministry statement said.

A joint statement following the results of the session will also be signed.

The ministers of law and justice, senior officials and experts from the ministries of law and justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be participating in the meeting. Rijiju will be joined by Minister of State for Law S P Singh Baghel.

The meet will be preceded by the second meeting of the Experts Working Group Wednesday and Thursday.

The Experts Working Group will discuss and share their experiences, practices and the role in countering corruption, providing free legal aid and other related activities of the ministries of law and justice, including firming up of agenda and joint statement of the ministers' meet, the statement said.