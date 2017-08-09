Kipruto claims 3,000m steeplechase world title

London, Aug 9 (IANS) Olympic gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto added another major glory to his name with victory in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase at IAAF World Athletics Championships here.

The Kenyan clocked eight minutes and 14.12 seconds on Tuesday to continue his in-form performance in the event after the Rio Olympic Games last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco finished runner-up at 8:14.49. The bronze medal went to Evan Jager of the US, who completed the race in 8:15.53.

--IANS

pur/vt