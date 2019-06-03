Who is Kinsey Wolanski, the UCL Final Pitch Invader Promoting XXX Website? Here’s Why the Russian Swimsuit Model’s Instagram Account is Deleted (View Unseen Hot Pics)

The UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur got more attention when a pitch invader model Kinsey Wolanski ran in a swimsuit in the first half of the match. Wolanski's publicity stunt got exactly the attention she wanted to, for promoting her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's porn site. Her swimsuit had the name a XXX prank site, Vitaly Uncensored. The video soon went viral and she got over 2 million followers on Instagram right after. But the aftermath wasn't pleasing as her account got hacked. As people continue to search more about Wolanski and the porn site, let us tell you who is she. UCL 2019 Final: Russian Swimsuit Model, Kinsey Wolanski Steals the Show As Liverpool vs Tottenham Pitch Invader to Promote Boyfriend’s XXX Website (Watch Video).

Who is Kinsey Wolanski?

Kinsey Wolanski is from Russian. She is a 22-year-old swimsuit model famous for her sexy pictures on Instagram.

She is the girlfriend of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a former porn actor. He now runs a YouTube channel of pranks and is the founder of XXX prank site, Vitaly Uncensored.

She and her boyfriend often share snippets from their life on social media. Her social media account showed them travelling across destinations around the world. Her Instagram was fully off her hot and sexy pictures, showing off her figure, posing at exotic locations.

After her publicity stunt on the football pitch, her followers grew to a massive 2 million, raking over 400,000 in an hour. Plus, the XXX site Vitaly Uncensored now boasts more than 32 million registered users, as per reports in Sputnik News.

She later took to Instagram and thanked all her fans for their support and also revealed that she would give 1,000 signed posters of herself.

Watch Video of Kinsey Wolanski Invading the Champions League Final:



Kinsey Wolanski's stunt got many reactions from Twitterati as well. People started sharing some of her pictures invading the field, including herself.

Forget liverpool... This lady deserves a champions league medal for entertaining us in a boring final #UCLFinal19 #kinsey_sue pic.twitter.com/wAgethQKro — Ogbaegbe Victor (@naughty_libra) June 1, 2019



Here are Some Sexy Pictures of Russian Swimsuit Model Kinsey Wolanski

Red Hot and Fiery

Kinsey Wolanski hot pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kinsey Wolanski model pictures (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Swimsuit babe

