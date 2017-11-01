King LeBron rules in Halloween costume

Ohio [U.S.A], November 1 (ANI): Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James has shown that he not only dominates the basketball court but also Halloween parties.

The Cavalier turned heads with his terrifying Pennywise costume from blockbuster Stephen Kings' horror movie IT.

The heavy Cleveland veteran took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and captioned the post: "Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks ????

Followers of the 2 metres tall decked up basketball king actually found him scarier than the actual pennywise. (ANI)