Kin of Those Who Died of COVID-19 Can Claim Insurance Under PMJJBY and PMSBY? PIB Fact Check Clarifies

New Delhi, September 28: Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, fake news and misinformation has been widely shared on social media platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. In a latest such incident, a post that went viral on social media claimed that the kin of those who died of COVID-19 can claim insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). The fake claim states: 'Kin of those who died of COVID-19 can claim insurance under PMJJBY and PMSBY'.

Dismissing the misleading information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the fake claims and stated that the the PMSBY doesn't cover COVID related deaths, while PMJJBY covers COVID deaths with certain conditions. Fake news is being widely spread across all social media platforms at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. PM KUSUM Yojana Beneficiaries Have to Deposit Registration Fee for Enrolling Themselves for the Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Claim: Kins of those who died of COVID-19 can claim insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY)#PIBFactCheck: PMSBY doesn't cover COVID related deaths, while PMJJBY covers COVID deaths with certain conditions. pic.twitter.com/3g9AS4dVTe — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 25, 2020





Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, several such fake posts have been shared by people on social media. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms. The government has urged people not to fall a prey to such misleading posts and visit the government websites for any such information. The fake news trigger panic and confusion among people.