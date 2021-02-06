Kin of Dead UP Farmer Booked for Draping Body in Tricolour

The mother and brother of deceased Uttar Pradesh farmer Balvinder Singh have been booked on charges of disrespecting the national flag after they allegedly draped Singh in the Tricolour during his funeral procession on Wednesday, 3 February.

He had died on 24 January around 2 km from the Ghazipur farmer protest site, which is on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, after being hit by a truck. He had left him home, in UP’s Pilibhit district, the previous day.

“Two people have been named in the FIR, and there are unidentified people accused as well. Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, has been invoked against the accused,” Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash told The Indian Express.

The FIR has been registered at the Sehramau North police station on Wednesday.

The two people who have been named are his 51-year-old mother, Jasveer Kaur, and 22-year-old brother Gurvinder Singh.

Explaining the situation, the concerned SHO told The Indian Express, “Someone kept the national flag on the body, which is not permitted. The body was taken to the crematorium with the flag on it. When we got to know about this, we lodged a case on 3 February,” the SHO said on Friday.

When asked if Singh’s brother or mother had put the flag on the body, the SHO said, “Either the family put it there or they should tell us who did. We have booked unidentified persons in the FIR for this reason. It will be part of the probe.”

Dadri Lynching Case

In October 2016, when the accused in the Dadri lynching case, Ravin Sisodia, had died, the residents of Bisada village had draped his dead body in the national flag. At that time, the police had said they would investigate the matter to find out whether any disrespect was shown to the national flag and take legal action. However, no FIR appeared to have been registered in the case yet.

The village headman told the newspaper that while someone had put the national flag, it was removed soon. He added that the family was suffering due to the death of his son and added that the family had not put the flag on his body.

