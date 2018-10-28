Of Kimonos and Sumo wrestlers at Japan-India cultural fest

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) A two-day cultural fiesta -- Konnichiwa Japan -- that concluded here on Sunday, saw an Indo-Japanese cultural confluence.
The festival was organised by Konnichiwa Japan Club in India along with Discover India Club of Japan.
Konnichiwa means "hello" in Japanese.
The event saw Kawai San, a tea master and Kimono stylist, demonstrate the slow, ceremonious preparation of Japanese green tea -- the most commonly drank beverage in the country.
The ceremony stands for tranquillity and patience.
Another traditional ceremony, requiring finesse and skill, is styling of the Kimono -- a traditional dress worn during festivals and weddings.
Haruna, a third-generation Kimono stylist dressed in a Sakura print, told IANS that the motifs on the cultural icon differ according to the season.
Another festival highlight, and something easily recognised as Japanese, is Sumo wrestling -- Japan's national sport.
With visitors particularly excited about play-fighting with the wrestlers, the festival saw a good footfall.
It also had many food and origami stalls.
--IANS
